Nintendo of Russia CEO swears, calls host a "retard" on a Mario Kart livestream aimed at k
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
2 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
53
2. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago
Okay I'm not a gamer and although I watched the video, I have no idea what I just watched. But a note to the people who made the video, the English subtitles are not staying on screen long enough for people to read them. I'm not a slow reader but in my opinion you need to leave the text onscreen for at least another five to six seconds each time. I wasn't interested enough to keep pausing, but if you are trying to get a message out to English speaking people, leave the text on the screen longer.
0 1. RobertTusk commented 2 days ago