Guy nails every accent

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21331" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

WINNIPEG VAPE SHOP ROBBERY
Cross a Canyon on Peru’s Last Handwoven Bridge
See how the ISS crew stay clean in space without running water
Russian tire explodes
Deadly Oasis In The Sahara Desert
Short Kutters

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 10 days ago

Brilliant I bet he's got a lot of stamps on his passport :D