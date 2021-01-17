Robots Are Able To Dance Now

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21337" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

10,000 Snow Geese Taking Off
A Cool Way To Put Out A Boat Fire
Fishing under ice
How a sewing machine works?
Awesome Rally Simulator
Asiana Pilots names from KTVU News

Comments

5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Klemm37 achievements

0 1. Klemm commented 3 days ago

Computer graphics is so good now that i can not tell if this is real or 3d graphics.
Picture of Thanny37 achievements

0 2. Thanny commented 2 days ago

#1 No CGI here at all. If you look at the details, like shadows and reflections, you'll see it would be insanely hard to do this with CGI.

It's all real robots actually doing the moves. Pre-scripted moves, of course, but even doing that is quite difficult.
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 3. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Absolutely amazing and brilliant that Boston isn't wasting it's money getting the robots doing anything stupid :D Of course when they eventually take over, it will be video's like this that will make the so fecking mad and turn against us. >:):P
Picture of Klemm37 achievements

0 4. Klemm commented 2 days ago

#2 Not a problem at all today. There are graphics cards with real-time raytracing now. For example see here (i'm sure there are even better ones today - this is more than a year old game): https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/08/review-control-is-remedys-best-game-yet-and-a-ray-tracing-masterpiece/
Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

0 5. Dennyboy commented 2 days ago

Brilliant...:D