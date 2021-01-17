Robots Are Able To Dance Now
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
37
53
3. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago
Absolutely amazing and brilliant that Boston isn't wasting it's money getting the robots doing anything stupid Of course when they eventually take over, it will be video's like this that will make the so fecking mad and turn against us.
37
4. Klemm commented 2 days ago
#2 Not a problem at all today. There are graphics cards with real-time raytracing now. For example see here (i'm sure there are even better ones today - this is more than a year old game): https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2019/08/review-control-is-remedys-best-game-yet-and-a-ray-tracing-masterpiece/
0 1. Klemm commented 3 days ago