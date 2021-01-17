Showing Off The Newly Laid Concrete

Comments

Judge-Jake

1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

oh dear, is this salvageable? :D
Dennyboy

2. Dennyboy commented 2 days ago

Years ago I did a similar job for a customer but during our lunch break the customers dog had done exactly the same. We sort of repaired the damage but I've never been paid so quickly, and in cash....:D
krazeeeyez

3. krazeeeyez commented 2 days ago

Rawley went to bed with no bone.
playsolitaireaz

4. playsolitaireaz commented 12 hours ago

Judge-Jake

5. Judge-Jake commented 7 hours ago

#4 Yes and you are a knob, like many before you using this site to spam your wares. ADMIN WE HAVE YES ANOTHER CHANCER THAT NEEDS REMOVING. I KNOW WE ARE LOW ON NUMBERS BUT WE DON'T NEED THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!