Diamondback Rattlesnake wakes up suddenly!

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21345" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Barely Legal Roulette
Kid pees on fountain during marriage proposal.
Unexpected turn at "Who wants to be a millionaire"
The Deadliest Being on Planet Earth – The Bacteriophage
Comparing Pitstops Across Motorsports
Showing Off The Newly Laid Concrete

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+4 1. Judge-Jake commented 7 days ago

FECK ME!! Even with the warning that was fecking scary. Why would anyone get so close to that? It reminds of the old saying 'Let sleeping diamondback rattlesnakes lie' :D