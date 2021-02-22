Top 10 Fastest Sailboats on the Planet
Is the music cheesy? YES! But it got speed and really large sailboats so why not sit back en look at strange wind-catching vessels for 3 and a half minute?
Comments
2. D-Rex commented 20 hours ago
In general terms yes - the wind speed does affect the boat speed. But when sailing multi-hulls (catamarans and tri-marans) and especially when dealing with foiling boats wind speed is less and less interesting. For instance the Americas Cup boats of 2021 competing in New Zealand beginning of March can sail over 40 knots in wind speed about 8 m/s.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQsXDdGxk3U
