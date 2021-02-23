MV Arvin Moment of breaking of the ship

On 17.01.2021, at 12:35 pm, the research conducted by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure based on the distress signal received from the Satellite Assisted Search and Rescue System (Cospas-Sarsat system), it was found that the Palau flagged Arvin ship was sunk, and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Main Search and Rescue Coordination Center Search and rescue elements were immediately dispatched to the region. Due to adverse weather conditions, the ship anchored in the administrative area of ??our Bart?n Port Authority on 15.01.2020, broke and sank in the area where it was anchored at 12.35 hours on 17.01.2020.

