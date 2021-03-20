Gauss Cannon in Slow Motion | Magnetic Games

The Gauss cannon uses magnetic or electromagnetic acceleration to launch metal projectiles at very high speeds. In this video I used Supermagnete magnets to get the acceleration of a sphere or a nail as a projectile.

Comments

Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago

Definitely gonna need bigger balls :D
thundersnow58 achievements

thundersnow commented 3 days ago

Literally playing with balls of steel. Great video, D-Rex! :)