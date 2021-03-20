Gauss Cannon in Slow Motion | Magnetic Games
The Gauss cannon uses magnetic or electromagnetic acceleration to launch metal projectiles at very high speeds. In this video I used Supermagnete magnets to get the acceleration of a sphere or a nail as a projectile.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
2 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
58
2. thundersnow commented 3 days ago
Literally playing with balls of steel. Great video, D-Rex!
+3 1. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago