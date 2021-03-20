Now you know news thinks gass (petrol) is heavier than water..
Bit worrying..
Comments
2. Sowshul-Meeja commented 3 days ago
An excellent illustration of Fake News and how creating a Youtube channel and setting yourself up as an expert, doesn't mean you are one.
These two comedians should take a peek at this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9koL3PKPmQg
3. thundersnow commented 3 days ago
#2 And what does that have to do with the posted video?
4. Sowshul-Meeja commented 3 days ago
#3 Petrol (gasoline) does NOT sink to the bottom of water.
5. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago
I wonder if they have had the courage to make a "Okay we fecked up last time" video
0 1. thundersnow commented 3 days ago