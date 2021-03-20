Now you know news thinks gass (petrol) is heavier than water..

Bit worrying..

6 comments posted so far.

Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 1. thundersnow commented 3 days ago

No gasoline cocktail for me, please! 8-)
Picture of Sowshul-Meeja8 achievements

-1 2. Sowshul-Meeja commented 3 days ago

An excellent illustration of Fake News and how creating a Youtube channel and setting yourself up as an expert, doesn't mean you are one.

These two comedians should take a peek at this video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9koL3PKPmQg
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 3. thundersnow commented 3 days ago

#2 And what does that have to do with the posted video? 8-)
Picture of Sowshul-Meeja8 achievements

0 4. Sowshul-Meeja commented 3 days ago

#3 Petrol (gasoline) does NOT sink to the bottom of water.8-)
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 5. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

I wonder if they have had the courage to make a "Okay we fecked up last time" video :D
Picture of D-Rex25 achievements

0 6. D-Rex commented 2 days ago

Oh. My. God. :x:x