Stuck at Home in an Albanian Blood Feud

Please stay respectful when discussing the harsh content of this video.



'The Kanun', a traditional Albanian code of conduct based on revenge killing, is preventing thousands of families from stepping outside of their homes. Some Albanians have resorted to hiring professional mediators to resolve the conflicts between families that can last for generations.

… Read more ›

Error: You have to enable JavaScript in order to play this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below: Options: Player width: pixels Player height: pixels Autoplay: Embed code: < iframe src = "https://www.snotr.com/embed/21371" width = "400" height = "330" frameborder = "0" ></ iframe >

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below: Your information: Your name: Your email address: Recipients: Email addresses: add Add another recipient Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Expand all comments