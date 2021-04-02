Stuck at Home in an Albanian Blood Feud

Please stay respectful when discussing the harsh content of this video.

'The Kanun', a traditional Albanian code of conduct based on revenge killing, is preventing thousands of families from stepping outside of their homes. Some Albanians have resorted to hiring professional mediators to resolve the conflicts between families that can last for generations.

Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Wow this is awful. I don't fully understand where the threat is coming from, is it just the family of the one who has been killed or is it from the whole community. I'm guessing but prepared to be wrong, that this is linked to some religion? It makes no human sense whatsoever, the person who committed the crime is in prison, that would be normal all over the world, some countries would have capital punishment included in that process, but to punish the family is inhuman. I wonder how the people who are instigating this rule sleep at night, knowing that children much like their own, if they have any are not allowed to leave the four walls of their house, year after year after year, when they have done absolutely nothing wrong. How can you stay respectful in commenting on this when it is a heartless backward process that deserves no respect. Wake up Albania it's 2021 not 0001 :(
thundersnow commented 2 days ago

#1 I agree, it's overly harsh and cruel.
I cannot relate to it at all. I feel bad for all involved in this practice, especially children.
But you're probably right suspecting this practice is of religious origin.
The mediators have a tough job. I hope eventually common sense will prevail in this beautiful country. :squirrel: