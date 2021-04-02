Stuck at Home in an Albanian Blood Feud
Please stay respectful when discussing the harsh content of this video.
'The Kanun', a traditional Albanian code of conduct based on revenge killing, is preventing thousands of families from stepping outside of their homes. Some Albanians have resorted to hiring professional mediators to resolve the conflicts between families that can last for generations.
2. thundersnow commented 2 days ago
#1 I agree, it's overly harsh and cruel.
I cannot relate to it at all. I feel bad for all involved in this practice, especially children.
But you're probably right suspecting this practice is of religious origin.
The mediators have a tough job. I hope eventually common sense will prevail in this beautiful country.
+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago