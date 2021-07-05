AquaSpinner Waterslide - Europe's first Rotating Slide - Aquapark Reda
AquaSpinner Waterslide is the star attraction at Aquapark Reda, a large indoor water park near Gda?sk, Poland. The 30 meters high and 190 meters long AquaSpinner is Europe’s first rotating slidewheel slide made by German Water Slide Supplier Wiegand Waterrides. In comparison with other slides, where you go straight down or slide through curves, in this rotating slide the riders swing continuously forward and backward in a twisting motion because the slidewheel rotates constantly. Once inside the rotating slide in a 4 person raft, you move up and down in one quick movement so you feel like that there is no gravity, the experience in the slide is completely different from the video.
After spinning around several times you complete the loop and finish in a smooth ride where you can reach up to 40km/h through the long colorful tube ending in the pool.
