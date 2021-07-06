The luckiest unlucky person alive

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21415" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

How a tank crosses trenches at low and high speeds
7 Strangest and Innovative New Engines
The Amish have all the fun...
Why is it so Easy to be Thin in Japan?
'He'll do anything to get my attention'
Cannonball in mercury

Comments

4 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of martyrock7 achievements

0 1. martyrock commented 6 days ago

some guys have all the luck
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 2. Judge-Jake commented 6 days ago

#1

Some guys have all the luck
Some guys have all the pain
Some guys get all the breaks
Some guys do nothing but complain
Alone in a crowd on a bus after working, I'm dreaming
The guy next to me has a girl in his arms, my arms are empty
How does it feel when the girl next to you says she loves you?
Seems so unfair when there's love everywhere but there's none for me
Some guys have all the luck
Some guys have all the pain
Some guys get all the breaks
Some guys do nothing but complain
Woo woo woo
Woo woo woo
Someone to take on a walk by the lake Lord, let it be me
Someone who's shy, someone who'd cry at sad movies
I know I would die if I ever found out she was foolin' me
You're just a dream, and as real as it seems, I ain't that lucky
Some guys have all the luck…


TURNS OUT THAT SOME OF HIS STORIES ARE IN DISPUTE. :S
Picture of krazeeeyez40 achievements

0 3. krazeeeyez commented 5 days ago

What I want to know is, when the astroid hits the earth, wiping out human civilisation... what is this elderly man going to do all by himself?
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 4. Judge-Jake commented 5 days ago

#3 He's not going to be by himself, I'll be strapped to his back :D