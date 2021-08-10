What Was There Before The Big Bang?

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21428" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

This $1 Billion Ugly Plane Can Transport an Entire House
Aviation compilation 1
Seal Jumps On Guy's Boat
Baby Ducks following me
NEVER TURN YOUR BACK ON A LION?????...unless You’re part of the Pride
NEVER TURN YOUR BACK ON A LION?????...unless You’re part of the Pride

Comments

3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+5 1. Judge-Jake commented 11 days ago

Fasinating video, fasinating subject I can't undestand why anyone wouldn't be interested in this. 8-)
Picture of geometrydash1 achievements

-2 2. geometrydash commented 3 days ago

Thanks for the sharing. This is my first time visiting your blog. Really I like your Blog. Keep doing more like this.
https://geometrydashfree.com/
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 3. thundersnow commented 17 hours ago

#1 I agree with you. Well, you and I both know, that certain people think they already have all the answers regarding this topic. :x

I love this topic, find it super interesting and mind bending when starting to think about it. It's fascinating how far science already came with this, and how many unanswered questions there still are. Sometimes I'm sad that I'm lacking the proper knowledge in physics to thoroughly understand everything presented. But I try. :)