Humpback Whales In New York City’s Harbor | Nightly News Films

Gotham Whale founder, Paul Sieswerda, is on a mission to document the rebounding humpback whale population in the New York City Harbor. Legislation passed in the 1970s, like the Clean Water Act, has contributed to the resurging numbers of the whale population.

Error: You have to enable JavaScript in order to play this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below: Options: Player width: pixels Player height: pixels Autoplay: Embed code: < iframe src = "https://www.snotr.com/embed/21452" width = "400" height = "330" frameborder = "0" ></ iframe >

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below: Your information: Your name: Your email address: Recipients: Email addresses: add Add another recipient Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Expand all comments