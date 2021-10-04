A mechanical table with a hidden table top for puzzles

Comments

5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of nomaddaf22 achievements

+1 1. nomaddaf commented 6 days ago

I hate to be a hater, but as she said is way over designed, expensive and more. But the biggest drawback I see is that if you spill something on it, it will run down to the puzzle and the table would be nearly impossible to clean.
Picture of martyrock8 achievements

+1 2. martyrock commented 6 days ago

how about the thousands of dollars of tools she has?
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+1 3. Judge-Jake commented 5 days ago

Ok I started off really iritated by her voice, I'm not a big fan of all those upward tones at the end of every sentence. But after a while I started forgiving her for that and I now just want to give her a big hug and congratulate her for her table, I think it is amazing, I take on board what the two people above have said, certainly an awful lot of time and expensive equiptment were involved. I don't know anything about the young lady, but I love her dog and her attitude to keep going when things go wrong are commendable. Would I have had the patience, absolutely not, half an hour in I would have been in my car heading for Ikea for something that would just do the job. But that would have been my loss, because I wouldn't have that table adorning my kitchen to show to everyone and say I MADE THAT. Wonderful. O:)O:)
Picture of Sowshul-Meeja9 achievements

+1 4. Sowshul-Meeja commented 5 days ago

She has applied herself admirably to the task of finding a highly complex but inelegant solution to what is fundamentally a very simple problem. W. Heath Robinson would be proud.

Plus, her rising inflection is extremely irritating. Here's hoping she gets kidnapped by Insulate Britain activists.
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 5. thundersnow commented 3 days ago

#3 I agree with you and #4 regarding the rising voice town. That seems to be trendy in some groups of people, at least in the American English, but to me too it's very annoying. Other than that I felt like everyone else here, I was super impressed with her perseverance and the quality of her work, and the beautiful end result.
#1 You're not being hateful, it's a valid observation I made as well, what if drinks spill or even all the little crumbs falling through the cracks. Huge drawback in my opinion.