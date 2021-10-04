A mechanical table with a hidden table top for puzzles
MUSIC
Sunny Days - Anno Domini Beats
Lifting Dreams Aakash Gandhi
Communicator - Reed Mathis
Karma Cat - Dyalla
Outlaw’s Farewell (part II) - Reed Mathis
Western Spaghetti - Chris Haugen
Select - Patrick Patrikios
Easy Sunday - Bad Snacks
Dover - The Westerlies
Comments
53
3. Judge-Jake commented 5 days ago
Ok I started off really iritated by her voice, I'm not a big fan of all those upward tones at the end of every sentence. But after a while I started forgiving her for that and I now just want to give her a big hug and congratulate her for her table, I think it is amazing, I take on board what the two people above have said, certainly an awful lot of time and expensive equiptment were involved. I don't know anything about the young lady, but I love her dog and her attitude to keep going when things go wrong are commendable. Would I have had the patience, absolutely not, half an hour in I would have been in my car heading for Ikea for something that would just do the job. But that would have been my loss, because I wouldn't have that table adorning my kitchen to show to everyone and say I MADE THAT. Wonderful.
9
4. Sowshul-Meeja commented 5 days ago
She has applied herself admirably to the task of finding a highly complex but inelegant solution to what is fundamentally a very simple problem. W. Heath Robinson would be proud.
58
5. thundersnow commented 3 days ago
#3 I agree with you and #4 regarding the rising voice town. That seems to be trendy in some groups of people, at least in the American English, but to me too it's very annoying. Other than that I felt like everyone else here, I was super impressed with her perseverance and the quality of her work, and the beautiful end result.
#1 You're not being hateful, it's a valid observation I made as well, what if drinks spill or even all the little crumbs falling through the cracks. Huge drawback in my opinion.
+1 1. nomaddaf commented 6 days ago