Capri jigsaw

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21454" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Adorable barn owl chick is petrified of thunder and lightning
Goat Vs Cow
Owl versus wolf
The moment a man is knocked over by a Bus
BBC reporter mobbed by lemurs
Fisherman to the rescue !

Comments

6 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of emilymiller2 achievements

+1 1. emilymiller commented 5 days ago

Interesting pieces, to complete this picture, it takes a lot of time, not less. https://pngfree.io
Picture of D-Rex25 achievements

+2 2. D-Rex commented 5 days ago

Who the feck put togheter a puzzle like that?! :x
Picture of krazeeeyez40 achievements

+1 3. krazeeeyez commented 5 days ago

#1, I was just about to say that 8-)
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+1 4. Judge-Jake commented 5 days ago

Well thats ruined that jigsaw that I was gonna do. :D
Picture of RobertTusk20 achievements

+1 5. RobertTusk commented 4 days ago

#1, Simple. Complete the puzzle in the usual way.
Then dismantle it piece by piece, sequentially from the centre, and store the pieces in order.
Reverse the process to create the video.
Now, it is much faster than the normal way.
Picture of Sowshul-Meeja9 achievements

+1 6. Sowshul-Meeja commented 3 days ago

#5 Even simpler. Complete the puzzle as normal.
Then dismantle it piece by piece, sequentially from the centre, creating a stop-motion video in the process.
Now reverse the video.