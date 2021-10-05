Praying mantis laying an egg sac - We're expecting hundreds of babies in the spring

Judge-Jake commented 4 days ago

Yes you will get them for sure, as long as they hatch or don't get eaten. :O
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

thundersnow commented 3 days ago

#1 I don't know the statistics, but I'm sure it's only a very small percentage that makes it into adulthood.
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

Judge-Jake commented 1 day ago

#2 Its a good job, ortherwise they would take over the planet >:) Imagine if they grew to ten feet tall and prayed on us, well not me, but us without me. :D