La Forja de Metales más Grande y Pesada del Mundo

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21474" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

UPS Driver Battles Horrific Ice Covered Driveway in Hilarious Video
G-Force, Jerk, and Passing Out In A Centrifuge
Sink hole swallows a dozen mature trees
Newsreader\'s daughter interrupts live bulletin
Cute hamster eating a carrot. HD
Latvian firefighters catch mid-air flying person who attempted suicide

Comments

5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 12 days ago

Ok Thunders, what were you actually thinking here. The video freezes about two minutes in and the dialog continues in a language I'm thinking is not understood by most people on Snotr. :D
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

+1 2. thundersnow commented 10 days ago

#1 Sorry, I didn't have the freezing problem, that must be annoying. The pictures and processes shown in this video were interesting to me. I also don't speak Spanish, but I wouldn't underestimate the number of Spanish speaking snotr users. :)
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+1 3. Judge-Jake commented 10 days ago

Still doing it on my screen :)
Picture of krazeeeyez40 achievements

0 4. krazeeeyez commented 9 days ago

YIKES. Mine has frozen at 1.07. It's then jibber jabber for 6 or 7 more minutes I will never get back :'(
Picture of ringmaster54 achievements

0 5. ringmaster commented 5 days ago

Translated by Google to The Largest and Heaviest Metal Forge in the World. And if the video gets stuck, please go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soCe4byjFvA