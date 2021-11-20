La Forja de Metales más Grande y Pesada del Mundo
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
58
2. thundersnow commented 10 days ago
#1 Sorry, I didn't have the freezing problem, that must be annoying. The pictures and processes shown in this video were interesting to me. I also don't speak Spanish, but I wouldn't underestimate the number of Spanish speaking snotr users.
53
3. Judge-Jake commented 10 days ago
Still doing it on my screen
40
4. krazeeeyez commented 9 days ago
YIKES. Mine has frozen at 1.07. It's then jibber jabber for 6 or 7 more minutes I will never get back
54
5. ringmaster commented 5 days ago
Translated by Google to The Largest and Heaviest Metal Forge in the World. And if the video gets stuck, please go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soCe4byjFvA
+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 12 days ago