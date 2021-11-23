Every Kurzgesagt Video Ever

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21475" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

What’s The Best That Can Happen? - Sonnet
Giant Boeing 747-400 Virgin Atlantic built by a German guy
The Importance of Load Balancing When Towing
Looks Like An Accident, But This Is How They Unload Timber In Canada (HD)
Camera Man Saves His Buddy's Life While Sky Diving...
SpaceX Falcon 9 Iridium 4 Launch Over Los Angeles from a Dashcam

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of ringmaster54 achievements

0 1. ringmaster commented 2 days ago

Why did the video stop at the calendars?