Guy thinks he's in Grand Theft Auto

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21491" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Hudson River Runaway boats
Incredible dishonest cutting & editing of Jordan Petersons Vice interview
Bolton strid
Getting out of quicksand is harder than you think.
Giant Crab
Edible Cutlery

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of krazeeeyez40 achievements

+1 1. krazeeeyez commented 9 days ago

yikes. The guy got 160 years in jail. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmHuL-M9V7I