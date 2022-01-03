Markus Eder's The Ultimate Run - The Most Insane Ski Run Ever Imagined

The Ultimate Run kicks off on the lofty extremities of Zermatt as Markus drops into a sheer expanse of powder, before shredding his way through glacial blocks the size of buses, jumping off ice cliffs and then slips into the belly of the glacier, only to reappear above his home resort of Klausberg. Carving fields of fresh powder he joins a session with his buddies at his local snowpark, before boosting back off into the backcountry for some more face shots. The firecrackers keep on popping as he enters the snow covered architecture of Taufer castle and a mining museum. As the sun sets over the mountains Markus slides out onto the valley floor, six years of dream skiing condensed into ten minutes of pure joy and adrenaline.

Comments

+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Well nothing to dislike there, stunning. :)
-1 2. nomaddaf commented 1 day ago

Clearly fake but nice video editing.