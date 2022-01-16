Happy New Year 2022!!!
No one died in the making of this video.
No animals were harmed in the making of this video.
There were safety precautions in place. No one was in any danger (unless they were trying to die.)
What we used in the making of this video:
- Gasoline
- Cattails (It's a plant that grows in marshy places if you didn't know [Not literal "Cat Tails"].)
- Socks (Holey socks soaked in gasoline)
- Sticks (for torches)
- Fire
