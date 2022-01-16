Old Car vs Modern Car during Crash Test / Evolution of Car Safety

The first models and designs for automobiles were created in the 15th century by none other than Leonardo da Vinci, and the state of the global auto industry has evolved significantly since. First steam, to electric, gasoline, and today’s hybrids, the evolution of safety features in cars plays an essential role in reducing the once overwhelming number of injuries and damages resulting from auto accidents. Auto manufacturers have come a long way over the history of auto safety, paving the way for improved global safety standards.

Great improvements, I wonder what those crash test dummys get paid, not enough what ever it is, they could get really hurt, I bet getting life insurace is a fecking nightmare. :D
No dummy objected against participating in this video.