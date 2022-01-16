Bouncing Balls, Beautiful Patterns
Bouncing balls obeying physical laws; for a fleeting moment during the simulation, the balls pass through a beautiful regular arrangement.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
6 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
40
3. krazeeeyez commented 2 days ago
I have to agree with #2 on this one. Nonbeliever. It's just not feasible.
53
4. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago
#2#3 What Yarls talking about, it's very feasible, very feasible indeed. Seldom have I seen anything more feasible than the feasibleness of these here balls.....and I like um
54
5. ringmaster commented 1 day ago
In Norwegian, we have 2 sayings, Det gikk i ball & Det ballet på seg. Meaning, it did not work as intended.
53
6. Judge-Jake commented 12 hours ago
In England we have just the one saying "What the feck are you all taking about" we use this statement towards the rest of the world most of the time and we also direct it at almost everyone around us, our neighbours our family and our friends. We believe and know it to be so that everyone around us talks bollocks most of the time and the only voices we should trust are the ones in our head no matter how many of them there are and even if they say things like "Yes these are bad people thay should be in mental hospitals". Then around 10:20 nurse comes around and leads us away from our laptops and the medication starts, first the wet stuff, then the green pills than the table with the tie down belts and those electical attachments and by the afternoon we are allowed back on the computers smiling to ourelves and eating suger from the box with chopsticks. Life iis good, life is orange and those little balls on the screen are really great but should not be available in Norway.
0 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago