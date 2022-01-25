What If You Jumped On The Moon? / Documentary

Comments

1. Klemm commented 5 days ago

Most annoying voice i've heard this year so far.
2. ringmaster commented 5 days ago

#1 lucky you, not knowing my neighbours or teachers. All that could have been summed up in a minute.
3. Judge-Jake commented 4 days ago

I have a dream from time to time that I can jump into the air and by moving my legs in a walking type way I can stay up in the air and by air walking faster I can increase the height I go. It's really weird and so realistic that I have had to try it when I'm awake to make sure I can't really do it, sadly I can't. Got me wondering if maybe life was in fact started on this planet millions of years ago via alien intervertion and the gravity on the planet they came from was much lower than ours and it's somehow comunicated through our DNA, either that or I need to take more water with it. :D
4. D-Rex commented 4 days ago

#3 My god you are weird! And I truly mean that in the most positive way possible, I wish more people were as weird as you ;)
5. Dennyboy commented 3 days ago

#3 What brand, Bells or Famous Grouse?...:D
6. thundersnow commented 3 days ago

#3 I think those skills should be investigated and analyzed, as they sound quite fascinating. You may be up to something. :D<3:squirrel:
7. Dennyboy commented 2 days ago

#6 He's always up to something, you should keep an eye on him...:D:D:D
8. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

#4 It's nice to have any weirdness that I posess appreciated. #5 Would have to a Hennessy XO#6 My skills are constantly being investigated :D #7 Bit rude but you have a point:D:D:D