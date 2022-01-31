The Changing Room Illusion
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
53
2. Judge-Jake commented 6 days ago
Just like my lounge at home, everytime I go in something has been moved and I can't find it. One night last year after a breakin everything in the room was stolen and replaced with an exact replica...I couldn't believe it. I said to my partner look everythings an exact replica, what do you think? ...she said Do I know you? Steven Wright 1980's
58
3. thundersnow commented 6 days ago
#2
I honestly didn't notice the changes until I watched it again.
I honestly didn't notice the changes until I watched it again.
16
53
5. Judge-Jake commented 5 days ago
#4 Did it ruin your day Den?
+1 1. ringmaster commented 7 days ago