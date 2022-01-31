The Changing Room Illusion

Comments

+1 1. ringmaster commented 7 days ago

This is a glitch in The Matrix.
+3 2. Judge-Jake commented 6 days ago

Just like my lounge at home, everytime I go in something has been moved and I can't find it. One night last year after a breakin everything in the room was stolen and replaced with an exact replica...I couldn't believe it. I said to my partner look everythings an exact replica, what do you think? ...she said Do I know you? Steven Wright 1980's
+2 3. thundersnow commented 6 days ago

#2 :D:D:D
I honestly didn't notice the changes until I watched it again.
+1 4. Dennis53 commented 5 days ago

Nothing moved, that I could see. Why not caption it correctly? Fading/transparency done that slow is much harder to spot.
+1 5. Judge-Jake commented 5 days ago

#4 Did it ruin your day Den? :D