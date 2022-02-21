Woodturning a Two-Part Vase 550 viewsJan 23, 2022 14 DISLIKE SHARE SAVE
As my Christmas present to my sister, I offered to make something for her. She asked for a small vase. Using some of the sturdy small branches I pulled from my gate and white pearl pigmented resin epoxy, I made this two-part gate with a piece of ash.?
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
53
2. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago
#1 Not quite Thunders, we still don't know the title of catbus video
58
3. thundersnow commented 1 day ago
#2 Yeah, we do: "Animated Music Box Catbus from Totoro"
0 1. thundersnow commented 2 days ago