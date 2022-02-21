Woodturning a Two-Part Vase 550 viewsJan 23, 2022 14 DISLIKE SHARE SAVE

As my Christmas present to my sister, I offered to make something for her. She asked for a small vase. Using some of the sturdy small branches I pulled from my gate and white pearl pigmented resin epoxy, I made this two-part gate with a piece of ash.?

Comments

thundersnow commented 2 days ago

That's the video where I took the description of it and accidentally copied and pasted it as the title of the catbus video...hahaha...now we have it all straightened out. :D
Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

#1 Not quite Thunders, we still don't know the title of catbus video :D
thundersnow commented 1 day ago

#2 Yeah, we do: "Animated Music Box Catbus from Totoro" :D