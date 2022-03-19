Ukraine's entry to Eurovision 2022

?? ????????

Comments

5 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

krazeeeyez

1. krazeeeyez commented 5 days ago

My description was made up of emoticons. I guess they didn't work ;)
Judge-Jake

2. Judge-Jake commented 4 days ago

It's on May the 10th and I have a sneaky feeling we've just seen the winner. :)
krazeeeyez

3. krazeeeyez commented 3 days ago

#2 I hope so.
smi

4. smi commented 2 days ago

Not my type of music. Actually I liked spoon lady with her friend more.
Judge-Jake

5. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

#4 Not my type of music either and I also liked the spoon lady but most people are aware that the European Song contest isn't about the quality of the song at least it isn't now days, it used to be when the UK and Ireland were winning. It's now very much about politics and because of the murderous activity from Russia by an insane leader, killing women and children in the Ukraine. I hope the song contest uses it's polical edge to show support not for the song but for the country. It's a real shame that Russia has been excluded from the contest this year because they would then see the feeling of the rest of Europe over what their so called leader has done to their reputation. The people of Russia, the average Joivanov are not to blaim but they do need to wake up and start wondering why they are being kept in the dark over what their leader is doing, why they can't get on facebook, instagram or Tictok and why there is no free speach news being broadcast. Lets hope they have access to Snotr and get to read this.