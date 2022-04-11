Little girl flipped by heavy backpack!

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21557" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Ping Pong Carnival
Russia's first postal drone takes its maiden flight - and crashes straight into a wall.
So...you think You're hard done by?
Duo Transcend: Dangerous Trapeze Act Goes Wrong - America's Got Talent 2018
From Canary Islands to Italy
What if We Nuke the Moon?

Comments

2 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 19 hours ago

Cheaper than a donkey...:D
Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

0 2. Dennyboy commented 8 hours ago

:D:D:D:D:D:D:D:D:D