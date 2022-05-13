Trashcan explosion caught on camera
2. Judge-Jake commented 13 days ago
What trashcan, I don't see no trashcan? Was it plastic? I guess you have to ask yourself why was there a camera point at the trashcan in the first place? And what the feck was in there...a grenade? If it was real that guy was very lucky.
5. Judge-Jake commented 11 days ago
Perhaps Thunders could shed some light on it. Where did you find this Thunders, was there any info?
6. krazeeeyez commented 10 days ago
Is this your house Thunders?
8. ringmaster commented 4 days ago
A trashcan that deserves a trashy video.
9. thundersnow commented 3 days ago
#6 Haha...no, I wish. This is in Finland.
+1 1. smi commented 14 days ago