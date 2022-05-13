Trashcan explosion caught on camera

+1 1. smi commented 14 days ago

Where did the container disappear? Was it made out of paper? I don't buy this. Probably some video editing prank.
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+1 2. Judge-Jake commented 13 days ago

What trashcan, I don't see no trashcan? Was it plastic? I guess you have to ask yourself why was there a camera point at the trashcan in the first place? And what the feck was in there...a grenade? If it was real that guy was very lucky. 8-)
Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

0 3. Dennyboy commented 12 days ago

#2 Looks like the 'trashcan' was made of expanded polystyrene that had been painted green. Take a close look at the shrapnel and you'll see what I mean.
Picture of martyrock10 achievements

0 4. martyrock commented 12 days ago

looks like we all saw the same thing.
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+1 5. Judge-Jake commented 11 days ago

Perhaps Thunders could shed some light on it. Where did you find this Thunders, was there any info?
Picture of krazeeeyez40 achievements

0 6. krazeeeyez commented 10 days ago

Is this your house Thunders?
Picture of MicoMaco26 achievements

+2 7. MicoMaco commented 9 days ago

#2 Don't you know?! For every trashcan there is a trashcam.
Picture of ringmaster54 achievements

0 8. ringmaster commented 4 days ago

A trashcan that deserves a trashy video.
Picture of thundersnow58 achievements

0 9. thundersnow commented 3 days ago

#6 Haha...no, I wish. This is in Finland.