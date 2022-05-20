NASA's Perseverance Rover Sees Solar Eclipse on Mars 256,795 viewsApr 20, 2022 3.8K DISLIKE SHARE

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover used its Mastcam-Z camera system to shoot video of Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, eclipsing the Sun. It’s the most zoomed-in, highest frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface.

Can you imagine all the flat earthers and conspiracy morons saying, no that was recorded in a studio using a potato. :D