NASA's Perseverance Rover Sees Solar Eclipse on Mars 256,795 viewsApr 20, 2022 3.8K DISLIKE SHARE

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover used its Mastcam-Z camera system to shoot video of Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, eclipsing the Sun. It’s the most zoomed-in, highest frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse ever taken from the Martian surface.

