STRANDBEEST EVOLUTION 2021
Strandbeest Evolution 2021 provides an update on the evolutionary development. Every spring I go to the beach with a new beast. During the summer I do all kinds of experiments with the wind, sand and water. In the fall I grew a bit wiser about how these beasts can survive the circumstances on the beach. At that point I declare them extinct and they go to the bone yard.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
0 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.