Countries With Most Nuclear Warheads 1945 - 2022

A visualization video on the state of nuclear weapons throughout the world because off the current situation. It not only shows the numbers of nuclear weapons but also some of the devices and their destructive power. Some of these tests and devices include:

1945: It all started with the Trinity nuclear test in Alamogordo, New Mexico
1949: The Soviet Union conducts its first nuclear test, RDS-1
1952: The United States detonates the first hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike"
1953: The Soviet Union detonates their first hydrogen bomb, RDS-6
1954: Castle Bravo was a 15 megaton nuclear test by the US at Bikini Atoll
1961: Soviets detonate a 50 megaton bomb, Tsar Bomba
1962: The US conducts a nuclear weapons test in space, Starfish Prime
1970: French military detonates hydrogen bomb in Licorne

Read more ›

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21572" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

G-Force, Jerk, and Passing Out In A Centrifuge
Nov. 10, 1989: Celebration at the Berlin Wall
Sneaky Dogs
Cute hamster eating a carrot. HD
Palm tree on fire
3 day old baby Miniature horse chasing his friend

Comments

4 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+2 1. Judge-Jake commented 13 days ago

Wow I had no idea that Russia and America used to have getting on for 140.000 nuclear warheads each, where did they all go then? I'm guessing, although the numbers are considerably smaller now (apart from Russia's as nobody believes a word they say anymore) that the warheads will be much more powerful than they were in the 1980's. Mega ton wise I wouldn't be surprised if the numbers remaining are as powerful as the totals used to be. Now lets have a guess as to where Russia has hidden the 135,000 warheads that they said they had decommissioned. O:)
Picture of Dennyboy38 achievements

0 2. Dennyboy commented 12 days ago

#1 Greenham Common?...:D
Picture of nomaddaf22 achievements

0 3. nomaddaf commented 11 days ago

#Judge-Jake... What video did you watch???? The total number world wide never got over 60,000. Where did you get 140,000 each???? How could you be so incredibly far off on such a simple fact? My mind is blown.
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 4. Judge-Jake commented 17 hours ago

#3 I watching a video entitlled 'Wow I had no idea Russsia and America used to have 140.000 nukes each' everyones talking about it.