Countries With Most Nuclear Warheads 1945 - 2022
A visualization video on the state of nuclear weapons throughout the world because off the current situation. It not only shows the numbers of nuclear weapons but also some of the devices and their destructive power. Some of these tests and devices include:
1945: It all started with the Trinity nuclear test in Alamogordo, New Mexico
1949: The Soviet Union conducts its first nuclear test, RDS-1
1952: The United States detonates the first hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike"
1953: The Soviet Union detonates their first hydrogen bomb, RDS-6
1954: Castle Bravo was a 15 megaton nuclear test by the US at Bikini Atoll
1961: Soviets detonate a 50 megaton bomb, Tsar Bomba
1962: The US conducts a nuclear weapons test in space, Starfish Prime
1970: French military detonates hydrogen bomb in Licorne
