I took a 6-hour exposure at the location of JWST's recent guide camera image and compared them.[8k]
The recent JWST guide camera's test image looks really similar to Hubble's deep fields, which are my favorite. I decided to take a long exposure to the same target to see what my telescope can see and compare it to JWST's image. I found one really faint galaxy 26-32 million light-years away, and a cute planetary nebula called Abell 39, pause and see if you can find it in my image.
Comments
2. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago
Very unlikely I know, but just imagine if we were the only planet out of all those galaxies that has managed to produce life. Literally a total waste of space.
3. krazeeeyez commented 1 day ago
One thing I DO know is that if you make videos about stars, you simply must add theatrical hollywood music. No doubt about it, no other way... Benny Hill just won't do.
0 1. Natan_el_Tigre commented 3 days ago
https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/How_to_see_Webb_s_new_images