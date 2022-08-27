Stunning aerial footage shows fish moving in the shape of a love heart

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21581" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Very clever and satisfying way of removing snow from your roof
'He'll do anything to get my attention'
Teclaf falls off chair after blundering mate in 2 against Tigran Petrosian
grain dust explosion
Lucky Man
Cannonball in mercury

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 4 days ago

Was I the only one expecting the big open mouth of a whale to pop up and eat them all? :D