The Swedish Coast Guard films the gas leak in the Baltic Sea at Nord Stream

Comments

Comments

Expand all comments

Picture of Natan_el_Tigre52 achievements

Natan_el_Tigre commented 10 days ago

It looks more like 100s of videos starting to make their way out of the queue. 8-)
Picture of krazeeeyez40 achievements

krazeeeyez commented 10 days ago

Come on Snotr.. don't release one video every 50 days... it's a rubbish business model.
Imagine if YouTube did that :D
Picture of Geekster80 achievements

Geekster (admin) commented 9 days ago

Hello guys! I know it's been long ,but a lot hof stuff has happend and as much as I wanted, I kept postponing Snotr due to lack of time, some health issues at times, and planning for my wedding :D how are you guys doing lately ?
Picture of krazeeeyez40 achievements

krazeeeyez commented 9 days ago

We're surviving Geekster.. Just whiling away the hours logged into Snotr, hitting refresh every minute, praying for something...
There's only so much stunning aerial footage of a fish moving in the shape of a love heart you can watch...

Congrats on the wedding! Totally understand the lack of time.

Have you considered making one of us admins so that we can approve videos? ;)
Picture of krazeeeyez40 achievements

krazeeeyez commented 9 days ago

8-)8-)8-)8-)8-)
Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

Judge-Jake commented 9 days ago

Well It's a relief albeit a small one, so see a new video which I noticed was posted by Thunders, thanks Thunders. I would like to know what amount of time is required once a video is sent to Snotr to get it on the site. What do you actually have to do, to make it live? If we are talking an hour or more per video I wouldn't bother, just let the site die, if it's just a few minutes I don't anyone is that busy that they can't find a few minutes each day. I'm a busy guy, very busy, but I can always find a few minutes, even if I'm getting married or have Covid.
Picture of Geekster80 achievements

Geekster (admin) commented 5 days ago

Speaking about the queue guys, it was empty because no videos were submitted. even now, no videos are in queue submited by anyone. I'll publish some videos myself these days.