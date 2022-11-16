Google Just Put an A.I. Brain in a Robot

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21604" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

The Sad Story of Apple's Third Co-Founder
How This A.I. Draws Anything You Describe [DALL-E 2]
How This A.I. Draws Anything You Describe [DALL-E 2]
Extreme Ramp Competition at Car Wars
Aircraft Crashes and Close Calls
People Who Tried, But Failed | Funny Fails Compilation

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 2 days ago

Very interesting, thanks Geekster :)