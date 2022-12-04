Rufford Ford DEEP FLOOD | part 137

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21620" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Milk. White Poison or Healthy Drink?
Your brain on cocaine-crack
Fail !!!
First Ever Footage Of Terrifying Deep-Sea Animal
Colour footage of the Tacoma Narrows bridge
Watch the flight of a bumble bee

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

+1 1. Judge-Jake commented 4 days ago

Uum I don't know how I feel about that. On one hand the driver made the decision each time, but on the otherhand those watching were getting pleasure from an expensive mistake by the poor drivers. Clearly some cars were designed to cope, others it was very obvious that they were not. The ones that were ok were the bigger more expensive cars the ones that would not were likely owned by people with with less money to lose, morally they should have stopped them, I would have.