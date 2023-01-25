Funny UK Moments and People

send Send to a friend
Login to rate this video.

You can place this video on your website by inserting the (X)HTML code below:

Options:
pixels
pixels
Embed code: 
<iframe src="https://www.snotr.com/embed/21637" width="400" height="330" frameborder="0"></iframe>

You can email this video to your friends by entering their addresses below:

Your information:
Recipients:

add Add another recipient

Human verification:

People who liked this video also liked

Pilot loses propellor, forced to glide to the ground
How a king can loose his crown
Amateur Rocket Blasts into Stratosphere
How a sewing machine works?
Man builds an entire village for mouse he saw in his garden
Mom convincing daughter that raptor is not scary

Comments

1 comment posted so far. Login to add a comment.

Expand all comments

Picture of Judge-Jake53 achievements

0 1. Judge-Jake commented 6 days ago

Reverse, reverse reverse reverse :D