He built a machine that can play the piano

The machine uses a raspberry pi to read midi files, and drive a solenoid associated with each note. The software analyzes the midi file, and assigns a note to a channel in the relay bank (16 channels maximum). You simply need to adjust the solenoids to the proper note,. and the machine does the rest.

Comments

1. Natan_el_Tigre commented 10 days ago

Thanks, Thunder! See ya'll in another three weeks! :D
2. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago

I missed this a few days ago, I wonder if he took all the internal parts from a keyboard that already does that lol.
3. thundersnow commented 3 days ago

#1 Okay, have a good two weeks now, wherever you are, whatever you do! :)