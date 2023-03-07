He built a machine that can play the piano
The machine uses a raspberry pi to read midi files, and drive a solenoid associated with each note. The software analyzes the midi file, and assigns a note to a channel in the relay bank (16 channels maximum). You simply need to adjust the solenoids to the proper note,. and the machine does the rest.
Login to rate this video.
People who liked this video also liked
Comments
3 comments posted so far. Login to add a comment.
53
2. Judge-Jake commented 3 days ago
I missed this a few days ago, I wonder if he took all the internal parts from a keyboard that already does that lol.
58
3. thundersnow commented 3 days ago
#1 Okay, have a good two weeks now, wherever you are, whatever you do!
+1 1. Natan_el_Tigre commented 10 days ago