He built a machine that can play the piano

The machine uses a raspberry pi to read midi files, and drive a solenoid associated with each note. The software analyzes the midi file, and assigns a note to a channel in the relay bank (16 channels maximum). You simply need to adjust the solenoids to the proper note,. and the machine does the rest.

