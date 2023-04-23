1087 Days in Just 15 Minutes - Growing Plant Time Lapse COMPILATION
In this time lapse compilation, we will have a look at the top 30 time lapse videos I filmed so far! Overall almost 3 years of filming and ~782600 photos have been used. If you are looking for a specific time lapse check the chapters below:
00:00 - Kiwi
00:42 - Blueberry
01:31 - Mango
02:19 - Raspberry
02:49 - Watermelon
03:13 - Papaya
03:52 - Strawberry
04:25 - Dahlia
04:46 - Bee
05:34 - Onion
06:01 - Lemon
06:28 - Monstera Deliciosa
06:51 - Parsley
07:14 - Kidney Bean
07:32 - Peas
08:05 - Lettuce
08:37 - Ecosphere
09:04 - Monstera Thai Constellation
09:30 - Pink Oyster Mushroom
09:55 - Sweet potato
10:12 - Bacteria on hands
10:35 - Spinach
11:06 - Autumn tree
11:32 - Sundew hunting
12:06 - Bacteria on Cutting Board
12:33 - Bacteria on Smartphone
13:07 - Mint
13:42 - Monstera Adansonii Propagation
14:09 - Cress
14:31 - Lotus
